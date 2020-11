Daniel Green, age 63, of Erie, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at LECOM at Village Square.He was born in Erie on December 8, 1956, a beloved son of the late Norton and Pearl Birnbaum Green.Danny was a 1974 graduate of Academy High School. He was a loving and caring man. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and schmoozing with his family and friends and playing with his dog, Bella.Danny is survived by his loving wife, Diane Dabrowski Green; his brothers, Richard (Eileen) Green and Thomas Green; sister, Barbara Green Cooper; stepchildren, Ryan, Alexis and Timothy; step-grandchildren, Latiah, Kayla, Paige and Ben; and best friends, Brian Davies and Arthur Levin.Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc., 602 W. 10th St, Erie 16502.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Hope for a Cure, 2250 Broadway #15D, New York, NY 10024 and the Anna Shelter, 1555 E 10th St, Erie, PA 16511.Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits