Daniel Green, age 63, of Erie, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at LECOM at Village Square.
He was born in Erie on December 8, 1956, a beloved son of the late Norton and Pearl Birnbaum Green.
Danny was a 1974 graduate of Academy High School. He was a loving and caring man. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and schmoozing with his family and friends and playing with his dog, Bella.
Danny is survived by his loving wife, Diane Dabrowski Green; his brothers, Richard (Eileen) Green and Thomas Green; sister, Barbara Green Cooper; stepchildren, Ryan, Alexis and Timothy; step-grandchildren, Latiah, Kayla, Paige and Ben; and best friends, Brian Davies and Arthur Levin.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc., 602 W. 10th St, Erie 16502.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Hope for a Cure, 2250 Broadway #15D, New York, NY 10024 and the Anna Shelter, 1555 E 10th St, Erie, PA 16511.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.