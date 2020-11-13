Daniel H. "Chopper Dan" Grzywinski, age 53, of Erie, left this world on Monday, November 9, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born in Erie on January 21, 1967 to the late Chester and Rose (Lata) Grzywinski.
Dan had recently retired from GE and had held several positions in the Erie area in the tool and die field. Dan always had the kindest and caring soul, and touched many with his cheerful disposition, quick wit, and playful jokes, especially with the ladies! He was a great friend to many and to many a brother that would give the shirt off of his back. He was a jack of all trades and a master of none, and some of his skills included drawing and carpentry as well. He loved making music with his guitar and played with several local bands where he had some of the best times of his life. Music was one of his greatest joys since his youth. He was always down for a good time and loved a good adventure, especially riding his motorcycle with local motorcycle clubs
In addition to his parents, Dan is preceded in death by two sisters, Betsy Guzowski and Carol Grzywinski, and his beloved feline son Stuart, whom he just lost this spring after more than 20 years.
Dan is survived by two sisters, Catherine Gilewicz of Buffalo, N.Y. and Amy Grzywinski (Robert Burke) of Erie, one brother, Paul (Becky) Grzywinski of Albion, brother-in-law John Guzowski of Erie, half-brother David (Pamela) Grunzel, half-sister Patricia (Marty) Gloekler, many special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, close neighbors, and special friends, Sheryl Eppolito, Jennifer Dash-Luther and Tina Spadaccio, who remained dear to his heart, as well as the entire Spadaccio family.
He will be missed to no end and will never be forgotten as he has left his impression on too many to count. You all know who you are!
Following all current Covid-19 guidelines, visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie, PA 16503 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. Family and friends may also attend the service virtually via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/
.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that in keeping with Dan's giving spirit, everyone should pay it forward and do something unexpected for someone at random.
.
.