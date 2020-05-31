Daniel H. Klebes, Sr., age 80, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in Erie, Pa., on December 2, 1939, a son of the late J. Howard and Edna (Carney) Klebes.
Dan was a lifelong Erie resident before moving in 2018 to La Grange, Kentucky.
After graduating from Cathedral Preparatory School and attending Gannon University, Dan entered the family business, Klebes Plumbing, which he led for three decades. Dan was an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and served for years in leadership positions for the parish and its school.
A dedicated father and grandfather, Dan enjoyed playing tennis, traveling, gardening, storytelling, long walks along the Erie Bayshore, and a more than occasional cigar. He was a passionate college sports fan supporting the schools his children and grandchildren attended. Over the past several years Dan resided in assisted living and long-term care communities where he was a noted raconteur and affectionately known by staff and friends as "Dan the Man." Dan's family extends a special thank you to his nurses and caregivers at Providence Richwood in La Grange, Ky.
In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his elder brother, Lawrence; and his stepmother, Luella (Russell) Klebes.
Survivors include four children, Daniel H. Klebes II and his wife Yasuko (of Tokyo, Japan), Mary Therese Dinga and her husband Michael (of La Grange, Ky.), Heidi M. Burton and her husband Brian (of Gurnee, Ill.), and Chief Master Sgt. Michael J. Klebes and his wife Kathy (of Abilene, Texas); five grandchildren, Samantha Dinga, Haley Burton, Kaiser Klebes, Jackson Dinga, and Spencer Burton; and six siblings, Tom Klebes and his wife Helen, Kathy Cooney and her husband John, Terry Klebes and his wife Marti, Gary Klebes and his wife Mary, Debbie Totzke and her husband Bill, and Jim Klebes and his wife Dana; along with Helen (Woods) Klebes, widow of J. Howard Klebes; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in Erie, Pa. at a date when friends and family can more freely travel and gather together to celebrate Dan's life. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may go to www.Heady-Radcliffefuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Dan was a lifelong Erie resident before moving in 2018 to La Grange, Kentucky.
After graduating from Cathedral Preparatory School and attending Gannon University, Dan entered the family business, Klebes Plumbing, which he led for three decades. Dan was an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and served for years in leadership positions for the parish and its school.
A dedicated father and grandfather, Dan enjoyed playing tennis, traveling, gardening, storytelling, long walks along the Erie Bayshore, and a more than occasional cigar. He was a passionate college sports fan supporting the schools his children and grandchildren attended. Over the past several years Dan resided in assisted living and long-term care communities where he was a noted raconteur and affectionately known by staff and friends as "Dan the Man." Dan's family extends a special thank you to his nurses and caregivers at Providence Richwood in La Grange, Ky.
In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his elder brother, Lawrence; and his stepmother, Luella (Russell) Klebes.
Survivors include four children, Daniel H. Klebes II and his wife Yasuko (of Tokyo, Japan), Mary Therese Dinga and her husband Michael (of La Grange, Ky.), Heidi M. Burton and her husband Brian (of Gurnee, Ill.), and Chief Master Sgt. Michael J. Klebes and his wife Kathy (of Abilene, Texas); five grandchildren, Samantha Dinga, Haley Burton, Kaiser Klebes, Jackson Dinga, and Spencer Burton; and six siblings, Tom Klebes and his wife Helen, Kathy Cooney and her husband John, Terry Klebes and his wife Marti, Gary Klebes and his wife Mary, Debbie Totzke and her husband Bill, and Jim Klebes and his wife Dana; along with Helen (Woods) Klebes, widow of J. Howard Klebes; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in Erie, Pa. at a date when friends and family can more freely travel and gather together to celebrate Dan's life. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may go to www.Heady-Radcliffefuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.