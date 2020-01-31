|
|
Daniel J. Ambrose Sr., 76, of Erie. Pa., passed peacefully, at home, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
After a long history in HVAC, he retired from Jordan Heating & AC, then went on to enjoy another career as a bus driver throughout Erie County with First Student.
A proud and respectful man joins the rest of his family, leaving behind his wife, Karen (Rice) of Erie plus several children, grandchildren, as well as great-grandchildren who will miss him dearly.
Friends and family are welcome to the American Legion at 4109 W. 12th St., on Saturday, February 1st from 4-7 p.m. to help celebrate the life of a great man.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 31, 2020