Daniel J. Ambrose Sr., 76, of Erie. Pa., passed peacefully, at home, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

After a long history in HVAC, he retired from Jordan Heating & AC, then went on to enjoy another career as a bus driver throughout Erie County with First Student.

A proud and respectful man joins the rest of his family, leaving behind his wife, Karen (Rice) of Erie plus several children, grandchildren, as well as great-grandchildren who will miss him dearly.

Friends and family are welcome to the American Legion at 4109 W. 12th St., on Saturday, February 1st from 4-7 p.m. to help celebrate the life of a great man.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 31, 2020
