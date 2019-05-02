Daniel J. Coticchia, 70, of Erie, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, after a brief illness. He was born November 16, 1948, in Erie, a son of the late Peter L. and Clare Malone Coticchia.



He served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War.



Daniel was an auto enthusiast and especially loved Corvettes.



He was very kind, had a precious heart, and was always the life of the party.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Donna M. Coticchia; and brother-in-law, Robert L. Resta.



He is survived by his brother, James L. Coticchia of Mission Viejo, Calif.; two sisters, Jerilyn L. Naccarato of Cary, N.C. and Darcel A. Resta of Erie, Pa.; two nephews, Peter Coticchia and Anthony P. Naccarato; and four nieces, Ann Marie Coticchia, Lauren Averitt, Lindsay Mechling, and Adrienne Joyce.



No calling hours will be observed. A private service will be held at the family's convenience.



The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, is handling arrangements. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.



