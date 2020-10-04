Daniel J. "Doby" Dobuzynski, age 65, of Erie, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born in Erie, on November 17, 1954, son of the late Fabian V. and Veronica Lubowieki Dobuzynski.
Daniel was a 1973 graduate of Tech High School and was an employee of Gohrs Printing for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and the great outdoors.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 24 years, Laurie Hall-Dobuzynski; five children, Joseph Summers, John Hall, Kaitlyn Dobuzynski, Emily Dobuzynski, and Lauren Dobuzynski; one grandson, D.J. Summers; three sisters, Ann Czerpak, Christine Wagner (Michael), and Jacqueline Tronoski (Michael); and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Dobuzynski.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.