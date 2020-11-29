Daniel J. Ellis, 54, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at his home in Leland, N.C. from neuroendocrine cancer. Dan was surrounded by those who loved him. He was born to Willard & Pauline (Benes) Ellis in Erie, Pa. on July 1, 1966.
He graduated from Fort LeBoeuf H.S. in 1984. Dan loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, trapping, and taxidermy when the family lived in Waterford, Pa.
Together with his brother Mark, he built his first home on Lane Road before his marriage to Debbie Bradley in 1999. Dan and Debbie moved to Fairview, Pa. and were active in the Sterrettania Alliance Church, which included a mission to Haiti. After the death of Debbie, from cancer in 2013, Dan had an increased interest in healthy living and became active in the physical fitness community. This is how he met Angela Pry, became engaged and moved to Leland, N.C., in 2018.
Dan was a very generous and loyal friend. He liked to bake cookies, especially giant chocolate chips to the delight of family and friends. Dan believed in strong family ties and liked to entertain.
He worked at General Electric as a crane operator before starting his own business,the D. Ellis Co. which he successfully operated until his illness, installing & maintaining HVAC equipment for local, & national companies.
Dan was preceded in death by his wife Debbie and sister Arlene.
The memories of his life are cherished by his parents, Bill & Pauline, brothers Mark (Rachel) Ellis, Kenneth (Lisa) Ellis, and Gary Ellis, sisters Nadine Ellis and Karen Birk. He is also survived by a stepson Shawn (Kate) Bradley and devoted fiance Angela Pry. Also many nephews and nieces.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
