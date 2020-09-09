Daniel J. Sweeney, age 81, of Erie, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, following a short illness. He was born in Erie, on February 9, 1939, son of the late Daniel and Elizabeth (Coake) Sweeney.
Dan attended Cathedral Preparatory School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1956 and served aboard the USS Boston as a salvage and repair diver. He was honorably discharged in 1959. Following his employment at Kaiser Aluminum and simultaneously raising a family of six children, he embarked on a second career as a City of Erie police officer. Dan spent 23 years on the force, having retired in 1996. He was proud to have been a pioneer member of the Family Crisis Unit and had served as a juvenile detective for many years. During his early years with the police force, Dan attended Mercyhurst College and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. In addition to being a member of the Erie Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7, he was a longtime board member of the Erie Police Federal Credit Union and the Erie Police Pension Board. Dan was also a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church.
Upon retirement, he took up yet another career as the contractor landscaper for the Bayfront East Side Task Force. He enjoyed working outdoors, especially mowing his lawn, as well as tending to his rental properties and caring for his many tenants. An avid hunter, Dan also enjoyed fishing and spending time at his camp in Sheffield with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Brian and David Sweeney; and two brothers, Donald Way, Sr. and Michael L. Sweeney.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 34 years, Karen A. (Stankiewicz) Sweeney; four children, Timothy D. Sweeney (Michelle), Michele M. Sweeney, Patricia L. Sweeney and Elizabeth A. "Betsy" Murray; two stepchildren, Jay S. Raydo, Jr. (Kerry) and Justin M. Raydo (Tony Gomez-Raydo); one brother, Joseph Sweeney (Lila); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one niece; many nephews; and his police partner and best friend, Norman A. Scholl.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Further visitation will be held on Friday at Our Lady of Mercy Church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Following the Funeral Mass, full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion, Carl Neff Post #571 Honor Guard. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cathedral Preparatory School, 225 W. 9th St., Erie, PA 16501, or to Our Lady of Mercy Church, 837 Bartlett Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421.
