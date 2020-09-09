1/2
Daniel J. Sweeney
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel J. Sweeney, age 81, of Erie, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, following a short illness. He was born in Erie, on February 9, 1939, son of the late Daniel and Elizabeth (Coake) Sweeney.

Dan attended Cathedral Preparatory School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1956 and served aboard the USS Boston as a salvage and repair diver. He was honorably discharged in 1959. Following his employment at Kaiser Aluminum and simultaneously raising a family of six children, he embarked on a second career as a City of Erie police officer. Dan spent 23 years on the force, having retired in 1996. He was proud to have been a pioneer member of the Family Crisis Unit and had served as a juvenile detective for many years. During his early years with the police force, Dan attended Mercyhurst College and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. In addition to being a member of the Erie Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7, he was a longtime board member of the Erie Police Federal Credit Union and the Erie Police Pension Board. Dan was also a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church.

Upon retirement, he took up yet another career as the contractor landscaper for the Bayfront East Side Task Force. He enjoyed working outdoors, especially mowing his lawn, as well as tending to his rental properties and caring for his many tenants. An avid hunter, Dan also enjoyed fishing and spending time at his camp in Sheffield with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Brian and David Sweeney; and two brothers, Donald Way, Sr. and Michael L. Sweeney.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 34 years, Karen A. (Stankiewicz) Sweeney; four children, Timothy D. Sweeney (Michelle), Michele M. Sweeney, Patricia L. Sweeney and Elizabeth A. "Betsy" Murray; two stepchildren, Jay S. Raydo, Jr. (Kerry) and Justin M. Raydo (Tony Gomez-Raydo); one brother, Joseph Sweeney (Lila); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one niece; many nephews; and his police partner and best friend, Norman A. Scholl.

Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Further visitation will be held on Friday at Our Lady of Mercy Church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Following the Funeral Mass, full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion, Carl Neff Post #571 Honor Guard. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cathedral Preparatory School, 225 W. 9th St., Erie, PA 16501, or to Our Lady of Mercy Church, 837 Bartlett Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 315-0911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved