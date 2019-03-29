|
Daniel Jeeter, age 61, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Western Reserve Healthcare and Rehab Center. He was born in Erie on September 20, 1957, son of the late James and Jourdia Wall Jeeter.
Daniel was once employed with American Standard Meters. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Wittnesses and enjoyed sports.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle; two sisters, Brenda Jeeter and Sharon Thames; and a brother, Johnny Jeeter.
Daniel is survived by a brother, Willie Bobby Jeeter; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may attend a Memorial Service on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 621 West 2nd Street. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2019