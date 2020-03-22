|
Monsignor Daniel K. Arnold, 70, died on Friday, March 20, 2020 at his residence in Erie. Monsignor Arnold was born on December 20, 1949 in Erie, Pa., the son of James and Dorothy (Gloekler) Arnold.
After attending Blessed Sacrament and then Our Lady of Peace elementary schools in Erie, he attended St. Mark Seminary High School in Erie and graduated from there in 1967. In 1971, he received his bachelor's degree in philosophy with minors in education, languages and history from St. Bonaventure University in Olean, N.Y. He continued his formation for the priesthood at Christ the King Major Seminary in East Aurora, N.Y. While there, he completed his M.Div. He was ordained a priest on May 16, 1975 in St. Peter Cathedral, Erie, by Bishop Alfred M. Watson.
Msgr. Arnold began his priestly ministry as Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Erie. He remained there until 1981, when he was assigned to St. Luke Parish, Erie, as Parochial Vicar. He was named Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish, Erie, in 1987 and of St. Boniface Parish, Erie, in 1999. He served as Assistant Chaplain at Penn State Behrend from 2006-2011, during which time he was also Sacramental Assistant at Our Lady of Mercy Parish, Harborcreek.
In 2011, he was named Pastor of St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, Erie, and he remained there until being appointed Senior Associate of Sacred Heart, Saint Andrew and Saint Paul Parishes, Erie, in 2017.
In additional to his other assignments, Msgr. Arnold served the Diocese of Erie in a variety of other ways, including on the Presbyteral Council from 1989-1999, as Co-Director of the Cursillo Office from 2010-2014 and Director of the same office from 2014-until his death.
On September 5, 1996, Msgr. Arnold was named a Chaplain of His Holiness and given the title of Reverend Monsignor.
In addition to his parents, Msgr. Arnold was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Arnold; a niece, JamieLynn Arnold and a brother-in-law, William Schneider.
Survivors include his sisters; Heidi Arnold, Claudia Schneider, and Christine (Norm) Green and his brothers; Patrick Arnold, Douglas (Sherry) Arnold all of Erie and Dennis (Judy) Arnold of Mt. Joy, Pa. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Due to national guidelines on limiting public gatherings, funeral services and burial will be private. A memorial Mass will be celebrated later with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Erie Diocesan Cursillo Movement or Erie Diocesan Priest/Sister Retirement Fund, 429 E. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020