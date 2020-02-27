|
Daniel Kevin Lynch passed away on Tuesday afternoon, February 25, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. Dan was born in Meadville, Pa., on May 17, 1945, the sixth of ten children of the late LeRoy T. and Julia (Swaney) Lynch.
Dan is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lee (McGraw), of 47 years and three sons: Ryan D. (Lisa), Patrick D. (Mary) and Daniel J. (Karen). Dan was extremely proud of his sons. He was an extraordinary role model, caring and loving grandfather to seven grandchildren: Colin R., Flynn D., Matilda "Tilly" L., Autumn E., Nora L., Dylan M. and Evan A. Lynch. Dan is also survived by six siblings: Jean Mottillo, Michael J. (Mary Ann), Christopher R. (Anne), Sean F. (Vicki), Eileen Ownby, and Luanne (Jennifer) and by sisters-in-law: Judy Lynch and Grace Lynch, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his older brothers: Patrick T., James T. "Terry" and Timothy E. Lynch.
Dan attended St. Agatha High School in Meadville, Pa., and earned a bachelor's degree in Marketing from Gannon University in 1977. Prior to that, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Bad Kreuznach, Germany. Dan had a long and successful career in logistics and supply chain management. His career began at the Swift Company in Meadville, the Pacific Intermountain Express (PIE) and finally his career spanned 27 years at Erie's General Electric as Manager of Logistics. Dan nurtured the success and growth of Logistics Plus, along with his friend and its founder Jim Berlin.
He was an avid genealogist and family historian for the Lynch, Swaney, and McGraw families, and traveled to Ireland several times to collect ancestral data for family members.
Family and friends are invited to call at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3802 West 26th Street, Erie PA 16506, at Powell Avenue, on Friday, February 28th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 130 East 4th Street, Erie PA 16507, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29th. Monsignor Henry Kriegel, who married Dan and Mary Lee in 1972, will celebrate the mass. Interment will be in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Fairview, Pa. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to the , who cared for Dan's wife many years ago, www.shrinershostpital.org/donate.
Special thanks goes to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Cleveland Clinic for their exceptional comfort and care. The family would like to thank the anonymous lung donor who lengthened Dan's life by 15 months. Please consider the lifesaving benefits of organ donation.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 27, 2020