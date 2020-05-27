Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
616 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Kensill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Kensill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Kensill Obituary
Daniel Kensill, born October 19, 1947, in Erie, Pa., to Kenneth and Margretta Kensill, passed away May 20, 2020.

He was the loving husband of Carol Kensill (nee Hanes), cherished father of John (Erika Reynolds) Kensill, Jim (Olga Senyk) Kensill, and Leslie Kensill, beloved grandfather of Alyssa and Kylie Kensill, brother of Kenneth Kensill II, Patricia Hunter, and dear uncle of many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The family of Dan will be receiving friends for a memorial mass at St. Susanna Catholic Church, 616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040, on Thursday, May 28, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -