|
|
Daniel L. "Fatty" Lamp, age 46, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, following complications from a car accident in Augusta, Ga. Danny was born in Erie on December 21, 1972, the son of Bonnie Bruner and the late Curtis Lamp.
Danny was a truck driver with National Logistics Network. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and was active with the Hard Heads M.C., where he was their road captain of the Western NY Chapter. Danny loved fishing, was a jokester and always made people laugh. His family and friends were everything to him.
In addition to his mother, Danny is survived by his wife, Lori Lamp; six children, Cassandra McBride (Derek), Douglas Messenger, and Trichelle, Danelle, Adrianna, and Hailey Lamp; one brother, Brian Lamp; one sister, Patricia Thayer (Terry); four grandchildren, Anthony, Ethan, Trinady, and Jonah; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Curtis "Butch" Lamp, Jr.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.) on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7:30 p.m. Private interment will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 5, 2019