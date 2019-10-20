|
Daniel L. Hoisington, age 71, of Lawrence Park, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born in Old Saybrook, Conn., on December 18, 1947, son of the late Kenneth and Maxine Hoisington.
Daniel was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. He was employed at Inland Container from 1971, until its closing, and then worked for EMTA and FedEx Custom Critical until his retirement in 2005. Daniel was a member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571 and attended the VIST Support Group at the Erie VA monthly. He loved going on weekend road trips and gardening. Daniel had a great sense of humor and enjoyed family get-togethers, especially around the holidays.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Sandra E. Raydo Hoisington, whom he married 50 years ago on October 18, 1969; one daughter, Tammy Hoisington; one son, Daniel P. Hoisington; one brother, Anthony Hoisington (Mary); one sister, Deborah Wnek (Thomas); two granddaughters, Jennifer and Emily Cieslak; two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Military Honors will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery conducted by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571.
