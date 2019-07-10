|
Daniel L. King, age 62, of Harborcreek, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born in Erie, on August 30, 1956, son of the late Robert King and Jean Johnson.
Dan was the owner of Arrow Castings and Dan's Route 8 Boardwalk on Wattsburg Rd. He was an avid fan of Dale Earnhardt and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dan coached Boy's Baseball and Little Gridders Football, and was a member and treasurer of the Lucky 13 Motorcycle Club. From Thanksgiving through New Year's Day, he loved decorating his house with lights. It was a gift for the community over the holidays.
Dan is lovingly survived by his wife of 45 years, Jeanne King; four children, Leland Grubbs (Zoé), Larry King (Lauri), Joseph King (Tracie), and Megan King (Doug); four grandchildren, Eric, Jeremy, Brandon and Kyle King; one sister-in-law, Karen King; two great-grandchildren, Cecilya and Wesley; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Daniel Lee King; one sister, Cindy Granger; one brother, Robert King; one great-grandson, Kamdyn; one nephew, Robert J. King; and one niece, Jean K. Granger.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 11 a.m. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 10, 2019