|
|
Daniel "DJ" Lee Jones, 62, of Avon Park, Florida, was called home to Heaven on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at AdventHealth Hospital. He was born on November 24, 1957, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Janet (McGee) DeWolf and the late Mack Jones.
He was proud to be the foreman during his roofing career. He enjoyed working on cars, listening to country music and helping family and friends. He loved spending time with his dog, Zeus and neighbors, the Lopez family.
His family and friends say that they have never known a more loving man who always gave more than he ever expected in return. He helped everyone, whether it was a comfy place to stay, a warm meal or just someone to talk with. He had an endless amount of love in his heart and he never had a shirt on because he was always "giving the shirt off his back."
He is survived by his mother, Janet (McGee) Dewolf of Avon Park, Fla., two daughters: Malinda Kuzminsky (Kristian) of Weirton, W.Va. and Amy Assi (John) of West Homestead, Pa., beloved Jean (Seippel) Beers of Weirton, W.Va., six grandchildren and his best friend, Zeus (his dog). He is also survived by siblings: Darlene Klein (Tim), Connie Spallina, Rick Jones (Sheryl), Rhonda Pacinelli (John), Bridget Phillips (Tod) and Jack Jones (Sandy), Maria Mia Ross, Mike DeWolf (Jackie), Chris Halvorson (Rick), Cathy Reichart (Felix), Trudy DeWolf, Sue Carney (Joseph), David DeWolf and Becky Conrad (David) and many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
In addition to his father, Mack Jones and stepfather, Elmer DeWolf, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Jones, brother, Joe DeWolf and grandparents: John Jones (Ruth), Mabel Sutley and William and Doris McGee.
A memorial service will be held on March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. by Rev. David White at Crossroads Community Baptist Church, 5827 Old French Rd., Erie, PA 16509. A celebration of his life will be held in the church hall immediately following the service.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 12, 2020