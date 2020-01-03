|
|
Daniel M. Betcher, age 70, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center.
He was born in Erie on August 3, 1949, a son of the late Clarence and Jacquelyn hare Betcher.
Dan graduated from Cathedral Prep in 1967. He was a carpenter for 40 years.
He was an avid fisherman and talented woodworker. Dan loved his family, especially being the best grandpa to his grandchildren.
Dan is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen Little Betcher; his children, Kathryn Betcher and her husband Jamy Thompson of Philadelphia, Jennifer Williams and her husband Matt of Cranesville and Samuel Betcher and his wife Ashley of Lake City; and four grandchildren, Matthew, Grace and Claire Williams and Benjamin Betcher. He is further survived by his twin brother, Gary Betcher and his wife Patsy of Choteau, Mont., Mark Betcher and his wife Mary, and Timothy Betcher and his wife Nancy, all of Florida; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Sunday, January 5th from 2 p.m. until the time of the prayer service at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Platea Volunteer Fire Department, 10012 Maple St., Girard, PA 16417.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 3, 2020