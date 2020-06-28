Daniel Morice Glover, 86, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, following an extended illness. He was born in Erie, on August 23, 1933, a son of the late Joseph E. and Agnes Lichtinger Glover.
Daniel proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and went on to work at Jewel Tea Company for 17 years. Most recently he worked at GE for 25 years before retirement. He was very proud of the fact that he belonged to the Hamot Wellness Center for nearly 25 years and made many good friends there. He also was a long suffering Buffalo Bills fan ("Go Bills").
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Elton, Bob, and Tim Glover; and three sisters, Ruthann, Edith Howe (late John), and Peggy in infancy.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Yvonne Bauschard Glover; two daughters, Gayle (Les) Smith of Erie and Sandy (Marc) Benedict of Sparks, Nev.; one son, Daniel Michael Glover (Erin Hess) of Henderson, Nev.; seven grandchildren, D.J. Benedict of Sparks, Nev., Angela (Kevin) Benedict Oldham of Kirkland, Wash., Richard (Emily) Smith of Erie, Robert Smith of Tyler, Texas, Allison (Nathan) Smith Main of Erie, Terrence Glover of Portland, Ore., and Nicholas Glover of Henderson, Nev.; six great-grandchildren, Laura, Cameron, and Grace Smith, Amelia Main, and Alex and Anna Oldham; his brother, Patrick (Kathy) Glover; one sister, Sharon Lawrence; two sisters-in-law, Patricia (late Bob) Glover and Barbara B. Holder; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, or the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.