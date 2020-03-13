|
Daniel P. Galvin, age 36, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday March 8, 2020. He was born in Erie, on March 11, 1983, a son of David Galvin of Millcreek Township, and Denise (Ferrare) Galvin of Erie.
Dan had worked on and off for several years as a tow truck driver for Peterson Towing. He was a stay at home dad who truly loved his children and showered his fiancé with a one of a kind love, an all around family man. He enjoyed wrestling and playing basketball and teaching his kids the game. A few of his favorite teams included Michigan, the Raiders, and Golden State. Dan had a huge love for music and being outdoors with his family. His heart was enormous, he'd help anyone in any way he could. He was the best father, most loving spouse, caring son, wonderful grandson and greatest friend. He is so loved and will be even more missed by all that knew him.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his loving fiancé Santina Bonaminio, three children Tyler Vanhooser of Waterford, and Braysin and Shaelyn Galvin of Erie, one sister Megan Galvin of Erie, paternal grandparents James and Judy Galvin of Erie and maternal grandfather Frank and Arlene Ferrare of Erie and maternal grandmother Judy Bodnar of North Carolina.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Sunday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend the funeral mass at St. Andrew Church, 1116 West 7th St., on Monday at 10 a.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
