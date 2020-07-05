Daniel P. Lober, age 84, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on May 12, 1936, the son of the late Paul Sheridan Lober and Charlotte Hollahan-Lober-Goldbach.
He was a 1955 graduate of Cathedral Prep and received his four-year degree in Engineering at age 42 from the Great Lakes Maritime Academy in Traverse City, Mich. Daniel served in the U.S. Coast Guard and also served in the Merchant Marines, volunteering during the first Persian Gulf Crisis. He acquired TIA during the Gulf War and the family was informed of this with a call at 2 a.m. from the American Embassy in Muscat/Oman.
He was employed at Ruberoid (GAF) in the accounting department and was also employed in the shipping industry.
Daniel enjoyed woodworking (extraordinaire!) and built his own sail boat. He taught his entire family how to sail.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife Carol V. Wagner Lober, one daughter Cheryl Lober (Charles), one son Patrick W. Lober, and one brother Paul Lober.
Private arrangements were handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
