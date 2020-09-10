1/1
Daniel Peter Chase Sr.
1959 - 2020
Daniel Peter Chase Sr., age 61, of Fairview, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on August 20, 1959, in Lackawanna, N.Y. After being adopted by a loving couple, the late, Peter and Elsie (Bonham) Chase he was raised in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dan then graduated from McDowell High School and the Erie Institute of Technology. He opened Micro Support Center in Fairview and was running a successful business for over 35 years. He was a longtime member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church and was very active in their fundraising. Dan was also a member of the Siebenbuerger Club and loved golfing in the Friday night golf league. He was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed playing golf, hunting, fishing and camping.

He is survived by his sister, Deborah Chase Van Der Bol of the Cayman Islands; two children, Daniel P. Chase Jr. and his wife Rachel of Erie and Lisa Chase-Miller and her husband Donny of Dayton, Ohio; six grandchildren, Lexy, Arianna, Luca, Jaxen, Triniti and Masen; his longtime companion, Rebecca Hilliard and her children, Nathaniel (Cody) Bentley and Keith (Ashley) Bentley; and numerous extended family and friends.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., and are invited to a service there on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. All CDC Covid-19 guidelines must be followed, including facial coverings and safe social distancing. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 10, 2020.
