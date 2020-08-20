1/1
Daniel R. Barnett
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel R. Barnett, 60, of North East, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born on February 19, 1960, in Erie, the son of Dorothy Irene (Sowers) Barnett of Harborcreek and the late Harry Robert Barnett.

Daniel graduated from Wattsburg High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and winemaking. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Deborah Barnett.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy; children, Matthew Barnett (Gabby) of Greene Township and Carrie Barnett (Jason) of Greene Township; granddaughter, Melissa Barnett of Greene Township; sisters, Cynthia Adams (Terry) of Harborcreek; Sharon L. Surrena of Wichita Falls, Texas; and brothers, Patrick Barnett, Joseph Barnett and Charles Barnett, all of North East.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S. Lake St., North East on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until time of a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Visitation and funeral service will be held on the back lawn of the funeral home with full COVID-19 safety measures being observed. Officiating the service will be Rev. Dan Cass. Private interment will be held at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elkin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved