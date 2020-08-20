Daniel R. Barnett, 60, of North East, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born on February 19, 1960, in Erie, the son of Dorothy Irene (Sowers) Barnett of Harborcreek and the late Harry Robert Barnett.
Daniel graduated from Wattsburg High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and winemaking. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Deborah Barnett.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy; children, Matthew Barnett (Gabby) of Greene Township and Carrie Barnett (Jason) of Greene Township; granddaughter, Melissa Barnett of Greene Township; sisters, Cynthia Adams (Terry) of Harborcreek; Sharon L. Surrena of Wichita Falls, Texas; and brothers, Patrick Barnett, Joseph Barnett and Charles Barnett, all of North East.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S. Lake St., North East on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until time of a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Visitation and funeral service will be held on the back lawn of the funeral home with full COVID-19 safety measures being observed. Officiating the service will be Rev. Dan Cass. Private interment will be held at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com
