Daniel Ray Ross, 41, formerly of LaGrange, Ga. and North East, Pa., died on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his home in Millcreek Township. He was born on January 11, 1978, in Erie, Pa., son of Susan L. Hall Ross and David E. Ross, Sr.
He attended Seneca High School and worked for his father at Ross Construction, and also worked at Graham Packaging, both in North East, Pa. Daniel loved golf, spending time with his twin daughters, and tinkering with gadgets.
In addition to his mother of Millcreek Township and his father of North East, survivors include his twin daughters, Sydney and Scarlett Ross at home; son, Ethan Ross of Union City, Pa.; sister, April Catalino (Matt) of North East; brother, David E. Ross, Jr. of Millcreek Township; paternal grandmother, Donna M. Hibbler of North East; dear friend, Velita King of LaGrange, Ga.; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private interment will be at Grahamville Cemetery, North East, Pa.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be designated to the family through the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 11, 2019