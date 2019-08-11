|
|
Daniel Raymond Lawrence, age 55, of Riverview, Fla., died on July 12, 2019 in Brandon, Fla., due to a motorcycle accident.
Dan was born in Erie Pa., on May 21, 1964. He graduated from Strong Vincent High School. He lived in East Petersburg, Pa. for years, then moved his family to Riverview, Fla., where he was employed as a production supervisor for Cargil Foods.
He is survived by his beloved wife Lisa of 33 years, his three beautiful daughters; Elizabeth (Albert Castellanos), Breanne Lawrence, and Sydney (Devan) Gilmer and his mother, R. Pauline Blackman, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Lawrence, stepfather, Michael Blackman, and brother Michael Lawrence.
Dan was a jokester and loved to make people laugh. He loved trivia and competing with his daughters. Most of all he loved serving Jehovah and teaching others about The Bible. Dan loved to nap, and we can't wait to see him after he wakes up from this one. John 5:28,29. His favorite scripture was Psalms 34:18,19.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2019