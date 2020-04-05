|
Danielle Renee (Ward) Carlisle was born in Erie, Pa., on June 13, 1958, and went home to God on March 18, 2020.
She is the beloved daughter of Tommie Lee Ward and Madeline Tyler Ward (both deceased), the mother of Andrea (Ward) Wilson (husband Floyd Wilson), the grandmother of Andre Ward and Alexa Wilson, the great-grandmother of Laelah Ward, the sister of Tamara Ward, Thomas Ward, Damon Ward and Cassandra Ward, and auntie of Khalid Ward and Justin Brown.
She loved and was loved by her friends and family in Erie, Pa. and Minneapolis, Minn., as well as her Salvation Army Church family in Minneapolis, where she was an active member.
She will be remembered for her bright smile and laughter and her service to others. Danielle will be cherished and missed by all.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020