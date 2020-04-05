Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Danielle Carlisle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danielle Renee (Ward) Carlisle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danielle Renee (Ward) Carlisle Obituary
Danielle Renee (Ward) Carlisle was born in Erie, Pa., on June 13, 1958, and went home to God on March 18, 2020.

She is the beloved daughter of Tommie Lee Ward and Madeline Tyler Ward (both deceased), the mother of Andrea (Ward) Wilson (husband Floyd Wilson), the grandmother of Andre Ward and Alexa Wilson, the great-grandmother of Laelah Ward, the sister of Tamara Ward, Thomas Ward, Damon Ward and Cassandra Ward, and auntie of Khalid Ward and Justin Brown.

She loved and was loved by her friends and family in Erie, Pa. and Minneapolis, Minn., as well as her Salvation Army Church family in Minneapolis, where she was an active member.

She will be remembered for her bright smile and laughter and her service to others. Danielle will be cherished and missed by all.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danielle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -