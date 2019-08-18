|
Dr. Danilo "Toto" Guanzon, M.D., 79, of Morgantown, W.Va., and formerly of Meadville, passed away in the embrace of his family and friends, on Monday morning, August 12, 2019, at JW Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
A man of few but well-chosen words, he was a remarkable presence, gentle and kind, celebrated for his wisdom and generosity.
He was born on December 14, 1939, in Kabankalan, Negros Occidental, Philippines, a son of the late Jose Barile Guanzon and the late Daniela Lacson Guanzon.
He received his medical degree in 1963 from the University of Santo Thomas in Manila at the age of 23. Following his residency in Urology at Meadowbrook Hospital, Long Island, N.Y., he moved to Conneautville in 1972, where he practiced family medicine and often made house calls. Settling in Meadville in 1977 with his family, he continued to practice Urology until 2015 in Meadville, Union City, Corry and Erie.
Dr. Guanzon was a member of the local Elks Club, Lions Club, and Rotary Club in Meadville, and supported many other local organizations. He was a fixture at fundraising events, especially when it included meeting famous people and getting their autographs. Golf was his game, with many exploits involving the Van Clan and the Early Birds. Highlights include playing at St. Andrews in Scotland and getting a hole-in-one at Wailea Golf Club. He was a boxing enthusiast and an Elvis fan, with whom he shared a lush head of hair and affection for Las Vegas. He enjoyed traveling and Filipino feasts with his loved ones and friends. No dish of adobo was complete without his approval.
Dr. Guanzon's pride and joy was his family, including six children, Christine Battin and spouse Dr. John Battin of Morgantown, W.Va., Brian Guanzon of Liberty, Tenn., Mark Guanzon of Pittsburgh, Nicole Cantwell and spouse Jeffrey of Philadelphia and their mother Bonnie Hilbert of Spring, Texas, and Evan Guanzon of Rochester, N.Y. and Noah Guanzon of Meadville and their mother Jennifer Guanzon of Meadville; grandchildren, Connor Battin and spouse Courtney of Zelienople, Alexander Battin, and Kienan Battin of Morgantown, W.Va., Austin Guanzon of Meadville and Gavon Guanzon of Morgantown, W.Va.; and his siblings, Edgardo Guanzon and Maria Elena Soriano and spouse Dr. Jose Soriano of the Philippines, and Ferdinand Guanzon and spouse Mary Ellen of Spring Valley, N.Y. He will also be remembered by his many cousins, nephews and a niece.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Othello Guanzon.
A gathering of family and friends to honor Dr. Guanzon's life will be held on Friday, August 23rd from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, 581 Chestnut Street, Meadville. Dr. Guanzon's Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of Grace Church, 1085 Water Street, Meadville, with Fr. Andrew M. Boyd, Celebrant.
Interment will be in Cambridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dr. Guanzon's honor to the Rotary Club of Meadville, P.O. Box 119, Meadville, PA 16335.
