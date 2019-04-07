|
Danny L. Wygant, age 67, of Harborcreek, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born in Erie, on September 6, 1951, son of the late Milton and Betty (Miller) Wygant.
Danny was a 1971 graduate of East High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1977. Danny was employed by Zurn Industries for 20 years and was retired from Amthor Steel after 25 years of service. He was a member of the East Erie Moose Lodge. Danny enjoyed fishing, especially with his late son, Michael, and loved travelling extensively with his family. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved son, Michael A. Wygant on December 1, 2018; and three brothers: Gerald, Donald and David Wygant.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Sharon L. (Daniels) Wygant; his daughter, Lisa Garczynski (Andrew); three brothers: Scott Wygant, Dale Wygant (Kathy) and Eric Wygant (June); and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m., and are invited to attend the funeral service there on Thursday at 10 a.m. The Rev. David Roach, of Harborcreek Baptist Church, will officiate. Danny will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, with full military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 3025 French St., Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 7, 2019