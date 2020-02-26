|
|
Danny Ray Thomas, 75, of Union City, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Country Acres Personal Care Center. He was born on June 10, 1944, in Union City, a son of Reverend Leslie Thomas and Lora A. Brumagin Thomas.
In 1964, he married Ruth E. Fisk. She preceded him in death.
He attended Union City Schools until the 11th grade, when his family moved to Port Angeles, Washington, where he graduated.
Danny served the country he loved with the U.S. Army during Vietnam War. He received several different awards during his service, including Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Sharpshooter Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.
He was employed with GTE as a lineman. Later, when Verizon purchased GTE, he became an installer until his retirement after 30 plus years of employment.
Danny was a longtime member of the Union City Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. Danny enjoyed hunting, fishing, and caring for his farm.
He is survived by his mother, Lora A. Thomas of Lakeland, Florida; two sons, Bruce D. Thomas and his wife Laura Lee of Union City and David H. Thomas and his wife Lori of Waterford; three grandchildren, Mandi Thomas of Springtown, Texas, Cody Thomas and his wife Millie of Otsego, Michigan, and Clay Thomas of Union City; a great-grandson, Avery Thomas; and three brothers, Jack Thomas and his wife Sylvia of Lakeland, Florida, Larry Thomas and his wife Joanne of Lakeland, Florida, and Jim Thomas and his wife Robin of Union City.
In addition to his loving wife, Ruth, he was preceded in death by his father, Reverend Leslie Thomas.
A memorial service and burial, in West Union Cemetery, will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made in Danny's memory to the , 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505 www.alz.org
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 26, 2020