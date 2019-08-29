|
Danny Walter Timko, 56, of Titusville, passed away suddenly, at his home, on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was born in Union City, on October 27, 1962, the son of David Frank Timko and Peggy Blum Timko.
After he graduated from Northwestern High School, he attended Penn State Behrend and worked at several local companies. He obtained his electrical certification and was a member of the IBEW Local 56 and the IBEW 459. He currently was employed with Penelec as a substation electrician since 2008. Dan thoroughly enjoyed building cars and trucks, attending swap meets, tractor pulling, antiquing, and was an avid gun enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Timko, in 2012; grandparents, Walter C. Blum and Reta Blum; and mother-in-law, Patty Shorts.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Shorts-Timko, whom he married on July 26, 1997, of Titusville; mother, Peggy Timko of Pleasantville; sister, Tammy Timko of Pleasantville; sister-in-law, Malinda Chimenti and her husband, Dave, of Woodstock, Ga. and their children, Danielle Brumbeloe and her husband, Jackson, Nicole Chimenti, and Billy Chimenti and his girlfriend, Madison; father-in-law, Bill Shorts of Erie; special friends, Chuck McGraw, Michael Motsch, and Brian Wood; several cousins, aunts, and uncles, including a special uncle, Carl Timko; and his dog, Ellie; and cat, Ozzie.
Friends are invited to call at the Van Matre Funeral Home, in Cambridge Springs, on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Venango Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
