Darcy A. DiBello Phillips, age 58, of Millcreek, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, following a motorcycle accident.
She was born in Erie, on August 15, 1961, a daughter of Joseph DiBello and the late Patricia Hall DiBello.
Darcy was a selfless, caring person who would do anything for anyone. Her family was her world and she loved spending time with them all. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing bingo and bowling.
She was a member of the American Legion, Cascade Club and the Knights of St. John's.
In addition to her family, she is survived by two sons, Jonathan Phillips (Amy) and Kelly Gonzales; her fiancé, Jeff Birkmire; her best friend and stepdaughter, Hannah Birkmire; siblings, David M. DiBello, Joseph M. DiBello (Audrey) and Tricia A. DiBello; five grandchildren, Alexa, Brooke, Nicco, Taylor and Jionni; Stepson, and Jeff Birkmire (Jenna); three step-grandchildren, Lila, Blake and Cole; mother-in-law, Virginia Birkmire; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 10, 2019