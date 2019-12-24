|
Darl R. Young, 88 of Lake City, died Monday, December 23, 2019, at Fairview Manor.
He was born April 4, 1931, in Sunnyside, Pa., Jefferson County, a son of the late Alfred L. and Elizabeth F. (Adams) Young.
Darl graduated from West Springfield High School in 1948. Following high school, he was inducted into the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, where he was deployed to Korea, serving with I Company, 19th Infantry Regiment. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, he returned to the Girard area and went to work for Kaiser Aluminum in Erie as a Die Sinker. He worked there and also at Lakeview Forge Company for a time, prior to beginning his own business, Aggressive Forge Die Co. in West Springfield. He owned and operated that company to the time of his retirement in 1989. Darl and Pauline enjoyed the past 28 years visiting Florida in the winters, enjoying all of their golfing friends.
He attended the Lake City United Methodist Church and the Girard American Legion Post #494, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling, and woodworking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Donna Mae Yoder and Nora Belle Myers; and a stepbrother, Richard Young.
Darl will be greatly missed by his family, which include, his wife, Pauline L. (Bax) Young, whom he married on February 10, 1951, at the Federated Church of East Springfield; a daughter, Michelle E. Young of Bradenton, Fla.; a son, Robert D. Young of Albion; a grandson, Seth P. Clark of Orlando, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, and are invited to attend services there on Friday at 9:30 a.m. with Brock Beveridge officiating.
Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Memorials may be made to the Families of the Wounded, Inc., P.O. Box 5327, Midlothian, VA 23113, or visit www.FOTW.org.
