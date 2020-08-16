Darla K. "Dee" Watson Saur, age 81, of Harborcreek Township, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born in Tyrone, Pa., on September 12, 1938, daughter of the late Claude and Isabelle (Peters) Watson.
Dee was a hardworking single mother for many years, having kept two and sometimes three jobs at one time to provide for her family. She had been employed as a waitress for many years and had also been employed by Moore Research as a door-to-door surveyor as well as an independent consultant by PartyLite Candles.
Along with her late husband, David, she maintained a hobby farm in Waterford where her love of animals led her to care for countless horses, pigs, cows, goats, rabbits and other animals. No single animal could compare with her last beloved pet dog, Cricket, however. Cricket was Dee's constant companion and sidekick during her later years.
As a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, the Christmas holiday was at the center of family life. Dee especially loved gathering the family around her on Christmas Eve and making the holiday festive and bright with her love of decorating. Dee was also a collector of all things related to angels and Maya paintings and prints. She was affectionately known among the family as a picky eater who loved dining out and could well have been a professional food critic.
In addition to her parents, Dee was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David C. Saur, whom she was devoted to in life as partner and caregiver. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jamie E. Wilt; a daughter, Claudia Wilt Smiley; a grandson, Jamie Wilt; and her beloved canine companion, Cricket.
Dee is lovingly survived by her two daughters, Becky Hawley (Rich) and Tammy Wright (Bill); one sister, Gloria Martin (Gary); one brother, Gorman Watson (Norma); and nine grandchildren, Amanda Malinowski, Jeremy Biddle, Michael Smiley, Jessi Smiley, Brandi Kerstetter, Cassadi Bergquist, Kari Smiley, Rashell Wilt and Jason Wilt. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
Dee's family wishes to gratefully acknowledge Dr. Francis P. Foti of UPMC Hospital, Melinda from UPMC Palliative Care and the nurses and staff of Hospice of Metropolitan Erie for their compassionate care. A very special "thank you" is also extended to the Carmelite Sisters and Dee's dear and special friend, Jeannie Morawska, for their friendship and prayers.
A private funeral service was conducted at the convenience of the family. Dee was laid to rest alongside her husband, David, at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be designated to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
