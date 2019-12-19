Home

Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-1611
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Darla M. (Robinson) Nelson


1951 - 2019
Darla M. (Robinson) Nelson Obituary
Darla M. (Robinson) Nelson, 68, of Erie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends at her home, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born in Erie, Pa., on March 18, 1951, the daughter of the late Donald and Verna Robinson.

She was raised in McKean and attended General McLane High School, Class of '69. She enjoyed the lunch group of ladies from her class.

Darla was employed for many years at Dahlkempers, Material Handling Enterprise, and Tucker Hardware. She also had many hobbies, such as flower arranging, crafts, and yard sales, but her real enjoyment was time with her grandchildren and friends. Laughter was always a must. She had a generous heart and a love of helping anyone.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Robinson; and an infant sister, Dorothy Robinson.

She is survived by her son, Ken (Laurie) Nelson of North East; five grandchildren, Kristin (Ed) Gordon, Trevor, Seth, Nathan and Mikaela Nelson, all of North East; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Maryann Roos, of Florida, Vanda (Don) Stossmeister, of Erie, and Cheryl Gunter, of Girard; two brothers, William (Sue) Robinson, of Illinois and Hank Robinson, of Erie; and dear friend, Gene Boggs.

In addition to her family, a special "Thank You" goes to all of the caring friends who gave her so much during this heartbreaking journey – Jan and Randall Zeart, Lesa Barnes, Ruth Walker, Joann Turner, all those who transported, shared time, and visited just for laughs.

Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A service will be held there on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, PA 16412. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 19, 2019
