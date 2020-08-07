Darlene Haise, 63, was welcomed by the arms of her Heavenly Father on August 1, 2020 in Irmo, South Carolina, after enduring the battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
Darlene was born in Erie, Pa., on August 27, 1956, to Alfonse Starocci and Bernadine Conway Kiehlmeier.
She was a dear sister of Kathy Palkovic, Charlotte Grise, and Denise Genovese. She was married to the love of her life, Charles Haise Sr., for 35 years and raised their children Jessica Stroz (wife of Ryan Stroz) and Charles Haise Jr. Her motherly guidance and cheerful smile will also be deeply missed by her grandson Ethan Stroz and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Private services will be arranged in her hometown of Erie, Pa. Burial is being held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
