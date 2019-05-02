|
Darlene Krysiak, age 57, of Millcreek, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
She was born in September 1962, to the late Edward Thomas and Leona Marie Kierzek Krysiak.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles and coloring, but most important was her love of family. She raised nine children and spent a lot of time with her grandchildren.
Darlene is survived by the love of her life, Gilbert Lee Jordan, Sr.; her daughters, Trista Holman (Stephon), Nicole Krysiak, Ashley Ater (Michael), Kirstie Shogar (Maze), and Jhane Jordan; her sons, Jason Krysiak, Matthew Krysiak, Gilbert Jordan Jr., and Lealen Jordan (Jessinya), all of Erie; her sisters, Gloria Young and Tina Young, of Erie; her brothers, David Wood (Lisa) of Corry, Paul Wood of Wasilla, Alaska, Chester Young, Robert Young, and Edward Young, of Erie; 18 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Carla Wood.
A memorial service will held at Second Baptist Church, 300 E. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504, on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. Arrangements were respectfully handled by Garr Funeral Home, 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 2, 2019