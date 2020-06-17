Darlene M. Rakowski
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene M. Rakowski, 49, of Saegertown, and formerly of Albion, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at UPMC Hamot, following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born, May 8, 1971 in Erie, a daughter of Gerald A. and Charlene M. (Litz) Rakowski of Cranesville.

Darlene graduated from Northwestern High School and began her working career in the plastic manufacturing business. She later became employed at the Northwestern School District in the Custodial Department until she became disabled.

She was a full time mother and father, her family was always her priority throughout her life. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Albion and truly loved her dog, "Bam Bam."

Darlene was preceded in death by a nephew, Greg Rakowski.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a daughter, Jessica M. James of Saegertown; two sons, Randy W. James of Albion and Josh A. James of Saegertown; six sisters, Heidi Rakowski of Erie, Leeanna Braden (Donald) of Conneaut, Ohio, Angelina Krell (Roy), Deeanna Rakowski, Elizabeth Rakowski all of Cranesville, Debbie Bianco (Steve); six brothers, Christian Rakowski (Tina) of Cranesville, Gerald Rakowski Jr. (Jill) of Tenn., Michael Rakowski of N.C., Eric Rakowski (Anne Marie) of Erie, Timothy Rakowski of Cranesville, Rick Wilson (Dottie) of East Springfield; her grandchildren, Colton James, Atlantis James, Harley Carnes and James Raschke , also many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend Darlene's funeral service on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 80 3rd Ave., Albion, PA 16401 with Rev. Michael Taylor officiating.

Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Crossingville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Darlene's Tree Fund, C/O Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard, PA 16417.

To send condolences go to edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved