Darlene M. Rakowski, 49, of Saegertown, and formerly of Albion, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at UPMC Hamot, following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born, May 8, 1971 in Erie, a daughter of Gerald A. and Charlene M. (Litz) Rakowski of Cranesville.
Darlene graduated from Northwestern High School and began her working career in the plastic manufacturing business. She later became employed at the Northwestern School District in the Custodial Department until she became disabled.
She was a full time mother and father, her family was always her priority throughout her life. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Albion and truly loved her dog, "Bam Bam."
Darlene was preceded in death by a nephew, Greg Rakowski.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a daughter, Jessica M. James of Saegertown; two sons, Randy W. James of Albion and Josh A. James of Saegertown; six sisters, Heidi Rakowski of Erie, Leeanna Braden (Donald) of Conneaut, Ohio, Angelina Krell (Roy), Deeanna Rakowski, Elizabeth Rakowski all of Cranesville, Debbie Bianco (Steve); six brothers, Christian Rakowski (Tina) of Cranesville, Gerald Rakowski Jr. (Jill) of Tenn., Michael Rakowski of N.C., Eric Rakowski (Anne Marie) of Erie, Timothy Rakowski of Cranesville, Rick Wilson (Dottie) of East Springfield; her grandchildren, Colton James, Atlantis James, Harley Carnes and James Raschke , also many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend Darlene's funeral service on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 80 3rd Ave., Albion, PA 16401 with Rev. Michael Taylor officiating.
Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Crossingville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Darlene's Tree Fund, C/O Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard, PA 16417.
To send condolences go to edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
She was born, May 8, 1971 in Erie, a daughter of Gerald A. and Charlene M. (Litz) Rakowski of Cranesville.
Darlene graduated from Northwestern High School and began her working career in the plastic manufacturing business. She later became employed at the Northwestern School District in the Custodial Department until she became disabled.
She was a full time mother and father, her family was always her priority throughout her life. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Albion and truly loved her dog, "Bam Bam."
Darlene was preceded in death by a nephew, Greg Rakowski.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a daughter, Jessica M. James of Saegertown; two sons, Randy W. James of Albion and Josh A. James of Saegertown; six sisters, Heidi Rakowski of Erie, Leeanna Braden (Donald) of Conneaut, Ohio, Angelina Krell (Roy), Deeanna Rakowski, Elizabeth Rakowski all of Cranesville, Debbie Bianco (Steve); six brothers, Christian Rakowski (Tina) of Cranesville, Gerald Rakowski Jr. (Jill) of Tenn., Michael Rakowski of N.C., Eric Rakowski (Anne Marie) of Erie, Timothy Rakowski of Cranesville, Rick Wilson (Dottie) of East Springfield; her grandchildren, Colton James, Atlantis James, Harley Carnes and James Raschke , also many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend Darlene's funeral service on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 80 3rd Ave., Albion, PA 16401 with Rev. Michael Taylor officiating.
Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Crossingville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Darlene's Tree Fund, C/O Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard, PA 16417.
To send condolences go to edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 17, 2020.