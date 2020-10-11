1/1
Darrel Jay Troyer
1946 - 2020
Darrel Jay Troyer, 74, passed away on October 9, 2020 at Forestview Skilled Nursing Home. He lost his courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease after 23 years.

He was born in Geneva, Nebraska on August 17, 1946, to Roy and Mattie Erb Troyer, and moved with his family to Pennsylvania in 1955. He was raised in Spartansburg, Pa.

Darrel graduated from Sparta Merged High School in 1964. He went to work for Corry Jamestown before completing his two years in 1W service in Elkhart, Ind. He returned in March of 1968. He then began his life long career at Troyer Farms Potato Chip company in Waterford. He began doing route work when the company had only three routes and was promoted to sales supervisor after three years. He then became vice president of sales and marketing. He dearly loved this job and continued on to grow and develop the sales force for over 40 years.

In June of 1968, he married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Cook Troyer. They were married for over 52 years. She was his best friend and constant caregiver for many years.

Darrel will always be remembered as a wonderful person, husband, father, sibling and boss who could always be trusted and willing to listen to everyone who had problems. He was a really good person who was respected and liked by all who met him.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: daughters, Amie Troyer Honey and husband John, and Kimberly Troyer Lenart and husband Mike; son, Ryan Troyer; five grandchildren: Carly Lenart, Zack Lenart and Abbie Lenart, Austin Honey and Kendra Honey; and one great-grandchild, Ashtyn Jay Bowers. Also surviving are three brothers: Wayne Troyer (Janice) of Milford, Nebraska, Eldon Troyer (Janice) of Union City, Pa., and Bob Troyer (Sue) of Goshen, Ind.; a sister, Judy Catalfu (Mike) of Corry, Pa.; and sisters-in-law Sandra Parkhurst (Craig) and Cathie Cook; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Darrel lived as full of a life as possible, despite his Parkinson's. His family was always there for him.

The Troyer family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Forestview Skilled Nursing Home who took care of him in his final days. The nurses and aides were wonderful.

Friends may call at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Valley View Mennonite Church in Spartansburg on Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Robb Esh will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

To share condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home
OCT
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Valley View Mennonite Church
Funeral services provided by
Van Matre Funeral Home
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
(814) 796-2413
