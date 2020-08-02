Darrell May died peacefully on July 26, 2020, in Orange City, Fla., at the age of 83. Darrell was born on May 9, 1937, in Erie, Pa., to Ralph and Elsie May.
He graduated from Academy High School, served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany, and attended night school for over ten years to earn his Bachelors of Science in Math from Gannon College. He married Carol Cavalski in 1962 and enjoyed 54 years of marriage. After a long career in Information Technology, he retired from Allendale Insurance in Johnston, R.I. as the CIO and a Senior Vice President. He enjoyed his retirement in Palm Coast, Fla.
His legacy includes three children (Colleen Fulton of Leesburg, Va., Lori May Simpson of Dublin, Ohio, and Douglas May of Boston, Mass.) and five grandchildren (Connor Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Teddy Simpson, Caroline Simpson, and Annie May).
He was preceded in death by his wife Carol and five brothers and sisters.
To be notified of the virtual funeral, or to share condolences visit rememberingdarrellmay.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
.
