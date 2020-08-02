1/1
Darrell May
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrell May died peacefully on July 26, 2020, in Orange City, Fla., at the age of 83. Darrell was born on May 9, 1937, in Erie, Pa., to Ralph and Elsie May.

He graduated from Academy High School, served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany, and attended night school for over ten years to earn his Bachelors of Science in Math from Gannon College. He married Carol Cavalski in 1962 and enjoyed 54 years of marriage. After a long career in Information Technology, he retired from Allendale Insurance in Johnston, R.I. as the CIO and a Senior Vice President. He enjoyed his retirement in Palm Coast, Fla.

His legacy includes three children (Colleen Fulton of Leesburg, Va., Lori May Simpson of Dublin, Ohio, and Douglas May of Boston, Mass.) and five grandchildren (Connor Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Teddy Simpson, Caroline Simpson, and Annie May).

He was preceded in death by his wife Carol and five brothers and sisters.

To be notified of the virtual funeral, or to share condolences visit rememberingdarrellmay.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved