Darren Scott Cook, age 51, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 9, 2020.
He was born on June 29,1969, the beloved eldest son of William and Shirley (Page) Cook of Waterford.
Darren graduated from Calvary Baptist Christian School of Union City in 1987 before heading to the Culinary Institute of Pittsburgh. This is where he earned his associate degree in culinary arts, enabling him to run his own restaurant at the Eagle Hotel in Waterford for a year.
He then went on to earn his bachelor's degree in English Education with a minor in Theater and Set Design from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. Darren continued his education at Seaton Hill, where he earned his Master's in Fine Arts in Writing Popular Fiction. He began his career in education, teaching English at Erie First Christian Academy and then moved to the Perseus House Charter School of Excellence Skills Center for the last 10+ years. Darren shared his passion for food by leading the culinary program which he helped to build. He also shared his talents by supporting the local arts, both at the college and high school levels, helping to create sets and build props for their plays.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father-in-law.
Darren is survived by his beloved and devoted wife, Kimberly, and his five children: Corwin (Alexandrea Maas), Morgan, Gabriella, Kathryn and Owen; also by his parents, William and Shirley Cook; mother-in-law Katherine Palmer; sister Holly Anderson (Dave), brother Matthew Cook (Karen), brother-in-law Scott Palmer (Marilyn); and many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Darren led an amazing and wonderful life caring for his family, teaching and cooking, mentoring his students and serving his community. As an organ donor, he continued his legacy of giving to others. He was beloved by his students, coworkers and community for his integrity, honesty and willingness to listen and give advice. He was always willing to lend a hand to all. Darren had a love for learning and is a self-published author, with his book entitled "Hala's Rite". This was one of his crowning achievements in his writing career. The other career achievement was the continued success of his many former students. Darren was a positive light for not only his family, but also his students. While these are just a few highlights, we could go on for pages of all the amazing things Darren did for those around him. He put his family first and always.
A private service will be held for the family at Van Matre Funeral Home in Edinboro. The family invites you to come celebrate the life of Darren Cook at a wake honoring him, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Edinboro Firehall, 125 Meadville St. #2507, Edinboro PA 16412.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for the Cook childrens' educational expenses. An account is also being set up at Widget Financial in the Cook family name. Condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com
