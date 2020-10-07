1/2
Darryl David Crosby Sr.
1969 - 2020
Darryl David Crosby Sr., 51, began his journey into eternal life on September 30, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1969, to Annie L. Crosby.

Darryl was a 1988 graduate of Strong Vincent High School where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. He went on to continue his education at Edinboro University and later obtained an Associate's degree from Erie Business Center in 2009.

He worked for Johnson Control and Steris companies but prided himself in being a serial entrepreneur. Darryl owned and operated a recording studio, clothing store, convenience store, and most recently Anointed Restorative Kare (ARK) Services, providing exceptional healthcare and meaningful companionship to individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Darryl had a love for horses, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia 76ers, and watching movies. He loved to laugh and joke around all of the time, especially with phone calls to his kids. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and being their biggest fan. Above all else, his service to the Lord was his greatest attribute. He served as an Elder at Victory Christian Center under the leadership of Bishop Duane Brock.

He was met in heaven by his grandmother Lula Mae Stevens Crosby, his great-grandmother Annie Evans Stevens, and uncle David James Keys.

In addition to his mother Annie L. Crosby, survivors include his children Demetris Crosby (Jasmine), Paige Crosby, and Darryl Crosby Jr. and their mother Evette Moore, five grandchildren Demetris Jr., Amierra, Jim, London, and Davon, his only brother Shawn Crosby (Valissa), his Aunt Diana Crosby and cousin James, nieces Shaddai and Sherah, a special friend Quinn Woods, and a host of relatives and friends.

"Well done thou good and faithful servant."

Friends may visit with the family at Word of Life Christian Center, 660 Hess Ave., Erie, PA 16503, on Wednesday, October, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow, with Bishop Duane Brock eulogizing. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504. All CDC guidelines will be followed and everyone must wear a mask.

Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
October 6, 2020
Prayees of strength and peace for Darryl's entire family and loved ones. Continue to be our shining light on us all.
Jessica Smith
Classmate
October 6, 2020
Praying for strength and mercy for the family. Love you all
Rose Meredith
Family
October 6, 2020
Darrly Criosby is very close to me. He would get on me about the spelling of his name, and I love getting under his shirt-tail. Darrly IS NEEDED, NECESSARY AND IMPORTANT FOR THE KINGDOM OF GOD. He is A kind and giving soul of A MAN. He is there for people whom he loves. What can I say, I will miss YOU! "Thankful to God to know you and love you each and every day"
Regina Quinn-Akers
Family
October 6, 2020
Condolences to the whole Crosby family we lost a good brother my brother rest in peace Big BUB luv u
Dean Oatis
Friend
October 6, 2020
My condolences to The children and family members of Darryl Crosby, he was a great man with a great spirit and a beautiful soul. Peace and Blessings
Tahj Allen
Friend
October 6, 2020
Darryl was an amazing friend and mentor who will be missed greatly by so many. What a beautiful soul. His legacy will live on within his children and grandchildren. Until we meet again.

-Jeridy Truex
Jeridy Truex
Friend
October 6, 2020
One the happiest days of your life Big Brother. I love you and will see you again one day <br />Love you always Adrienne (Knob head)
I love you Big Brother, you were one of the greatest men I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. You will be truly missed. God gained a great one when he got you, pls continue to watch over your family. Until we meet again love you always Knob head
Adrienne Williams
Sister
October 4, 2020
I am so profoundly sad to hear of Darryl’s passing. He was one of my great friends in school. One of the friendliest caring men I have ever known. To his family and the endless friends that had the fortune of knowing him, I offer my deepest condolences.
Tim Bodamer
Friend
