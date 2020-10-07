Darryl David Crosby Sr., 51, began his journey into eternal life on September 30, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1969, to Annie L. Crosby.
Darryl was a 1988 graduate of Strong Vincent High School where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. He went on to continue his education at Edinboro University and later obtained an Associate's degree from Erie Business Center in 2009.
He worked for Johnson Control and Steris companies but prided himself in being a serial entrepreneur. Darryl owned and operated a recording studio, clothing store, convenience store, and most recently Anointed Restorative Kare (ARK) Services, providing exceptional healthcare and meaningful companionship to individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Darryl had a love for horses, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia 76ers, and watching movies. He loved to laugh and joke around all of the time, especially with phone calls to his kids. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and being their biggest fan. Above all else, his service to the Lord was his greatest attribute. He served as an Elder at Victory Christian Center under the leadership of Bishop Duane Brock.
He was met in heaven by his grandmother Lula Mae Stevens Crosby, his great-grandmother Annie Evans Stevens, and uncle David James Keys.
In addition to his mother Annie L. Crosby, survivors include his children Demetris Crosby (Jasmine), Paige Crosby, and Darryl Crosby Jr. and their mother Evette Moore, five grandchildren Demetris Jr., Amierra, Jim, London, and Davon, his only brother Shawn Crosby (Valissa), his Aunt Diana Crosby and cousin James, nieces Shaddai and Sherah, a special friend Quinn Woods, and a host of relatives and friends.
"Well done thou good and faithful servant."
Friends may visit with the family at Word of Life Christian Center, 660 Hess Ave., Erie, PA 16503, on Wednesday, October, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow, with Bishop Duane Brock eulogizing. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504. All CDC guidelines will be followed and everyone must wear a mask.
