Daryl G. Valentz, age 53, of Millcreek, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on July 7, 1966, a son of Wilma Southern Valentz and the late John Valentz.
Daryl was a 1984 graduate of McDowell High School and went on to attend Edinboro University and Penn State Behrend. He worked at Wegmans as a service clerk for over ten years, and prior to that, he worked at the United States Post Office.
He was a member of Wayside Presbyterian Church.
Daryl enjoyed fishing and listening to music.
He is survived by his mother, Wilma Southern Valentz of Erie; two sisters, Karen Holden and her husband Brett of Bowling Green, Ohio and Terri Wallwork and her husband David of Fairview; nieces and nephews, Steven, Jarod, Spencer, Meara and Nathan; and two uncles, James Valentz and his wife Nancy of Cantor, Ohio and Jack Southern of Ohio.
Friends may call at Wayside Presbyterian Church, 1208 Asbury Rd., Erie, PA 16505, on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m., and are invited to attend a service there on Friday at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Dr. James F. Bernhardt officiating.
Memorials may be made to Wayside Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are under the care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 16, 2019