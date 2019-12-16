|
|
Daryl Jon "DJ" Cornman, age 13, of Erie, passed away on December 13, 2019.
He was born in Erie on March 6, 2006, the son of Emily and Derek Wetherbee and Jon and Amber Cornman, brother to Derek Fisher, Sianna, Chelsey and Jonathan Cornman.
DJ was a free spirit who was full of energy. DJ thrived on the attention from those immediately around him and strove to be a source of entertainment and laughter. Protective of those around him to a fault, DJ would unselfishly put himself at risk if it could assure the safety and welfare of others. Wise beyond his years, at his tender age of 13, although he did enjoy biking, playing music, dancing, and playing Fortnite. DJ possessed a keen awareness of the fallacies of humankind and our many shortfalls. His empathy for others, was surpassed only by the love in his overfull heart that he kept guarded and well hidden from most.
DJs' imagination fed his creativity. He was very artistic, he loved to paint and draw. He was bound only by that which he did not know. DJ was always starving for knowledge with hopes to improve everything around him. As fate would have it, too few of us recognize or appreciate what we have until we lose it, as DJ was a gift. Let us cherish the memories we were privileged to share with him and honor him by celebrating his life.
DJ was preceded in death by his grandfather, Frank Cornman, aunt, Melanie Cornman, great-grandfather, Calvin Renwick, Sr., great-uncle, Calvin Renwick, Jr., and great-great-uncle, Chuck Renwick.
Along with his parents and siblings, DJ is survived by his grandparents, Darrell and Cathy Fisher, Nadine Cornman and Jon Olsen, Donna and Robert Vanwie, and Robert Wagner. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
Friends are invited to celebrate the life of DJ on Tuesday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be private.
Donations may be made to the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2502 Sassafras Street Erie, PA 16502 to help with the funeral expenses.
