Darylanne Wagner Powell, age 74, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 13, 2020. She was born in Coral Gables, Fla., on March 19, 1946 the daughter of the late Betty Wagner. She was also preceded in death by her aunt Jean Crotty and a brother Patrick Wagner.
Darylanne attended Mercyhurst Prep School, Immaculata Junior College, and graduated from Duquesne University in 1969. She earned a Masters Degree from Bridgeport University. Darylanne spent many satisfying years teaching.
Darylanne was known in her community for her kindness and generosity but especially for her love of animals and her devotion to Saint Francis of Assisi. She loved history and was proud to be a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is survived by her husband Dennis Powell, brothers and sisters; Sheryl D'Amico, husband John; Joseph Wagner, wife Sally; Barbara Stucka; William Wagner; R. Stephen Wagner, wife Linda; Colleen Hayes, husband James; Charles Peyton and close cousins, Candyce Crotty and Cynthia Crotty Gallagher as well as many nieces and nephews.
A mass in Darylanne's name will be held in a Catholic church in her hometown of Bedford, New York along with a memorial service and mass at Saint Andrew Church in Erie, Pa., at a future date.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.