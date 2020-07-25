1/1
David A. Dryfoos
1929 - 2020
David A. Dryfoos, age 90, of Millcreek, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Saint Mary's East. He was born in Erie, on July 22, 1929, the son of the late Leon and Sylvia (Masiroff) Dryfoos.

He attended the Erie Day School and graduated from Strong Vincent High School. While in high school he began working at his grandfather's furniture store at 14th and State Streets. He went on to open and operate his own furniture store, along with his wife June, Dave Dryfoos Furniture. Originally at 1023 State Street, they later moved it to Millcreek and renamed it Furniture Village, where they remained until he retired. Following his retirement, Dave followed in his father's footsteps and bought and sold antiques and collectibles and enjoyed attending garage and estate sales.

No one was ever a stranger to Dave, he enjoyed meeting people and was a friend to all. He had a warm heart and compassion for others. He loved to tell stories and jokes, had a remarkable memory, and could recall everyone he met. A lifelong resident of Erie, he had an encyclopedic knowledge of its history and residents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, June (Corritore) Dryfoos; two daughters, Renee Dryfoos (Jonathan Sharpe) of Decatur, Ga. and Cynda Penfield (David) of Downingtown, Pa., and three grandchildren, Zoe, Phoebe and Joel.

Dave was especially proud of his daughters and grandchildren, and their educational accomplishments.

The family would like to thank the second-floor staff at Saint Mary's East for all their attentive care.

Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Home & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Services will be private and with burial at Anshe Hesed Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children of Erie, the American Cancer Society, or the American Heart Association. Condolences may be left at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 25, 2020
Dave was a great guy we had many conversation!
Family, my deepest sympathy.
john j alecci
Friend
July 24, 2020
June, I'm so sorry you've lost Dave. After 62 years together! I pray for your comfort and peace, and for your happy memories to fill a part of the hole in your life that's been left by David's passing. God bless you, my friend.
Pam Nolan
Friend
