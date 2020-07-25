David A. Dryfoos, age 90, of Millcreek, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Saint Mary's East. He was born in Erie, on July 22, 1929, the son of the late Leon and Sylvia (Masiroff) Dryfoos.
He attended the Erie Day School and graduated from Strong Vincent High School. While in high school he began working at his grandfather's furniture store at 14th and State Streets. He went on to open and operate his own furniture store, along with his wife June, Dave Dryfoos Furniture. Originally at 1023 State Street, they later moved it to Millcreek and renamed it Furniture Village, where they remained until he retired. Following his retirement, Dave followed in his father's footsteps and bought and sold antiques and collectibles and enjoyed attending garage and estate sales.
No one was ever a stranger to Dave, he enjoyed meeting people and was a friend to all. He had a warm heart and compassion for others. He loved to tell stories and jokes, had a remarkable memory, and could recall everyone he met. A lifelong resident of Erie, he had an encyclopedic knowledge of its history and residents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, June (Corritore) Dryfoos; two daughters, Renee Dryfoos (Jonathan Sharpe) of Decatur, Ga. and Cynda Penfield (David) of Downingtown, Pa., and three grandchildren, Zoe, Phoebe and Joel.
Dave was especially proud of his daughters and grandchildren, and their educational accomplishments.
The family would like to thank the second-floor staff at Saint Mary's East for all their attentive care.
Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Home & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Services will be private and with burial at Anshe Hesed Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
of Erie, the American Cancer Society
, or the American Heart Association
. Condolences may be left at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
.
