David A. Firster
1964 - 2020
David A. Firster, age 56, of Erie, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born in Erie, on June 10, 1964, son of the late David and Bonnie Walburn Firster.

David was an employee of Accuride and a member of UAW Local 1186. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Firster; five children, Alyssa Phillips, Briawna Firster, Danielle Firster, David Firster, and Tasha Firster; one stepson, Michael Bucci; one brother, Robert Firster (Tammy); two sisters, Kathlyn Bonaminio and Laura Firster; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by one brother, Mark Firster.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
7
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
