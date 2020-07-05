David A. Goodwin, age 85, of Girard, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
He was born in Lake City, Pa., on March 4, 1935, a son of the late Paul W. and Helen Schultz Goodwin.
David was a graduate of Girard Union High School. He owned and operated his own construction Company, Goodwin Builders for many years. He enjoyed farming and gardening. He could often be found in his wood shop.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Mohney Goodwin; and his son-in-law, Bruce Ramsey.
He is survived by his two sons: David A Goodwin Jr. of Oakland, Calif. and Joseph Goodwin of Erie; a daughter, Lynn Ramsey of Lakewood, Ohio; three brothers: Bill Goodwin and his wife Arlene, Paul "Duke" Goodwin and his wife Debbie, and Donald Goodwin; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid 19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Girard.
Memorials may be made to the Lake City Fire Department, 2232 Rice Ave., Lake City, PA 16423, or A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Co., 37 Walnut St., Girard PA 16417.
