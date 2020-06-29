David A. "Hammer" Andrews, 82, of Girard, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
He was born in Erie, Pa., a son of the late W. Reid and Anna (Vanicek) Andrews.
David graduated from the Rice Avenue Union High School in 1956. Following high school he attended Edinboro State Teachers College where he studied education. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1961 and served with the 5th Howitzer Battalion, 43rd Artillery as a PFC. David worked at Marx Toys in Girard for 18 years and Parker White Metal, now PHB, until his retirement in 2004.
He was a lifelong member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Girard where he was an Usher. He was a life member for 60 years with the A.F. Dobler Hose Company, a former Lt., Captain, and Assistant Chief. He was also a member of the Girard American Legion Post #494. David enjoyed riding his "old school" bike around Girard.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which includes his wife, Betty Lou (Rouse) Andrews, whom he married on April 20, 1963 in Girard; daughters, Diane M. (Jerry) Zukowski and Lisa A. (John) Kraus; a son, Mark A. (Karen) Andrews; sister-in-law, Janet (Ivan) Cady and Kathleen (Douglas) Ford; and grandchildren, Corey Zimmer, Connor Zimmer, Kellen Andrews, Keenan Andrews and Kenna Andrews.
A special "thank you" goes to his lifelong high school friends, Pat Dunn and John Bowen for their continued friendship during his illness.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Nancy Fiolek; and his best friend, Bob Bowen.
Friends may call on Wednesday at Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held privately by the family.
Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Girard.
Dave's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff on Units H and K at Pleasant Ridge Manor, for their exceptional care and compassion, during Dave's stay there.
Memorials may be made to A.F. Dobler Hose, 37 Walnut St., Girard, PA 16417, or St. Johns Building Fund, 101 Olin Ave., Girard, PA 16417.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 29, 2020.