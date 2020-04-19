|
|
David A. Jones, 86, formerly of Greene Township, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Edinboro Manor. He was born in Erie, on December 31, 1933, a son of the late Leonard and Ruth Garlick Jones.
David graduated from Academy High School in 1952 and attended Nyack Bible College (Missionary Training Institute). He worked for Lake Shore Markers for 18 years and most recently worked as a shop foreman supervisor at R.M. Kerner Company for 39 years. He was a member of East Lake Road Alliance Church and Grandview Alliance Church. He enjoyed stamp collecting, woodworking, and donating at the Community Blood Bank.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Alma "Peg" Straite Jones; one daughter in infancy, Beth Ann Jones; two grandsons, Michael Jones and Garrett Pomeroy; one foster daughter, Sandra Ashworth; four sisters, Grace Osborn, Gladys Pitroff, Maria Crays, and Mary Shore; and three brothers, James M., G. John, and Thomas L. Jones.
Survivors include three sons, Ronald Jones of Woodbridge, Va., Paul Jones and his wife, Mary, of Edinboro, and Gregory Jones and his wife, Melissa, of Charlotte, N.C.; three daughters, Faith Jones of Mesa, Ariz., Lisa Baker and her husband, Doug, of Mantua, Ohio, and Lori Snuggs and her husband, Elliott, of Diamond Bar, Calif.; one foster son, Terry Pomeroy and his wife, Karen, of Tampa, Fla.; two foster daughters, Susan Crays and Robin Pomeroy, both of Erie; 135 additional foster children; two sisters, Ruth Copen and her husband, Frank, of Sacramento, Calif. and Winifred Corbin of Girard; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, funeral services and burial will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made to East Lake Road Alliance Church, 4500 E. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511, or Grandview Alliance Church, 1102 E. Gore Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020