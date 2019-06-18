|
|
David A. Keddie, age 85, died at home, surrounded by family, after a long illness, on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born in West Sunbury, Pa., on August 18, 1933, to the late Joseph and Agnes (Fey) Keddie.
Dave graduated from West Sunbury High School and went on to become a dairy farmer. He later worked at General Electric in Erie, in electrical maintenance, for 28 years. He was an active member of Trout Unlimited, St. Gregory Church, and was a leader for the Boy Scouts of America in Troop 82. Dave loved nature, and enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Regis Keddie; and sisters, Beatrice Barger, Grace Yoch, Jean Burgoon, and Mildred Cunningham.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (DiMatteo) Keddie; sons, Joseph L. Keddie (Adam W. Towner) of London, England, Jeffrey D. Keddie (Kimberly) of North East, and James P. Keddie (Olivia) of Spring Mills, Pa.; sister, Dorothy Campbell of West Sunbury, Pa.; and two granddaughters, Elizabeth Lynn Altimus (Aaron) and Jillian A. Keddie; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory Church in North East, Pa. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Nursing Services of North East.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 18, 2019