|
|
David A. Pennsy, Sr., age 82, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, peacefully, at his home in Erie, Pa., where he was lovingly cared for by his daughter Robin and her boyfriend Paul Woodard, who was like a son to him.
He was born June 15, 1937, in Rural Valley, Pa., and grew up in the Freeport area, moving to Harborcreek in his teenage years
Dave graduated from Harbor Creek High School in 1955, then served in the United States Navy from 1956-1959, aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga. During this time, he traveled to many places including France, Turkey, Italy, Spain and Newfoundland.
He played slo-pitch softball for many years in both City Rec. League for the Polish Falcons Club Nest 123 and the Polish Foresters Club. He also played in the Industrial League for Kaiser Aluminum, where he was employed as a crane operator for over 30 years, eventually retiring from there.
Dave is survived by his children, David A. Pennsy, Jr., Lisa Pennsy and Robin Pennsy (Paul Woodard), all of Erie, his brothers, Tim Pennsy (Shirley), of Palmdale, Calif., John Pennsy (Sanford Foskey) of Pooler, Ga., sisters-in-law, Dorothy Pennsy and Pat Pennsy, both of Erie, and Margaret Stiegler of Girard, brothers-in-law, Russell McGarvey of Turtlepoint, Pa. and Michael Deutsch of Erie, and many nieces, nephews and cousins, including Cindy and Lad Barczykowski (and family), whom he was close to, enjoying many summer adventures together.
He loved and was loved by many "honorary Pennsys'" who were like family, including his best friend, Richard "Dickie" Allen, Ruth Shepard, Melanie Dash and Jackie Kiddo.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Patricia Pennsy, his mother, Mary Pennsy, his father, Thomas W. Pennsy and his stepmother, Betty Pennsy, his brothers, Thomas F., James and Robert Pennsy, his sister, Nancy Gardner (Charles) and sister-in-law, Lola Freer
Services will be private and are entrusted to the care of Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie.
Memorials can be made to the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, 560 East 3rd St., Erie, PA 16507, Disabled American Veterans, 1000 Liberty Ave., Roo 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 27, 2019